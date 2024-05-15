Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Bethancourt will sit for the second day in a row while Nick Fortes receives another turn behind the plate. Neither Bethancourt (.349 OPS) nor Fortes (.336 OPS) has been productive at the plate this season and both typically bat near the bottom of the order when included in the lineup, making it difficult to extract any fantasy value from the Marlins' catching situation.