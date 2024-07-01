The Marlins released Bethancourt on June 27.
Bethancourt had been outrighted off the 40-man roster after clearing waivers but has now been cut loose. The owner of a career .226/.257/.355 batting line over parts of eight seasons, Bethancourt might have to settle for a minor-league contract with his new organization.
