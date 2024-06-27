The Marlins outrighted Bethancourt to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
Bethancourt cleared waivers after exiting the Marlins' 40-man roster a week ago. The catcher can elect free agency if he wants, and it's not yet clear whether he'll take that option or accept an outright assignment.
More News
-
Marlins' Christian Bethancourt: Loses roster spot•
-
Marlins' Christian Bethancourt: Pops second homer•
-
Marlins' Christian Bethancourt: Back with team•
-
Marlins' Christian Bethancourt: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Marlins' Christian Bethancourt: Not starting Sunday•
-
Marlins' Christian Bethancourt: Belts first homer of season•