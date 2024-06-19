Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

The veteran catcher launched a solo shot off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning, Bethancourt's second homer of the season. The hits were his first since May 27, and the 32-year-old has offered little at the plate as the backup to Nick Fortes, slashing a woeful .159/.198/.268 on the year in 88 plate appearances.