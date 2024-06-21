Bethancourt was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bethancourt has served as Miami's backup catcher this season, but he has struggled to a .466 OPS across 88 plate appearances. Ali Sanchez is expected to take over as the new second catcher on the depth chart.
