Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Reaches agreement with Marlins
Dickerson (foot) signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Marlins on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Marlins were reportedly in pursuit of Yasiel Puig to fill a corner outfield spot next season, but Dickerson will likely see a considerable amount of time in the lineup for Miami next season. Dickerson was traded from the Pirates to the Phillies last season, and he hit .304/.341/.565 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI over 78 games as he dealt with various injuries. The 30-year-old suffered a fractured left foot that kept him out for most of September last season, but he should be ready for spring training and will likely serve as the primary left fielder for the Marlins in 2020, although he could play a platoon role against left-handed pitchers.
