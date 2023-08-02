The Nationals requested unconditional release waivers on Dickerson following Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Dickerson came off the bench Wednesday, going hitless in his lone at-bat before coming around to score the game-tying run in the ninth inning on a throwing error. The 34-year-old spent most of the season in the strong side of a platoon in left field with Stone Garrett and maintained a .250/.283/.354 slash line with two home runs and 17 RBI over 151 plate appearances. Since they weren't able to find any takers for Dickerson ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the 46-63 Nationals will move on from the veteran, who was on an expiring deal and wasn't part of the rebuilding organization's future. It's unclear if Washington plans to give Garrett a look in an everyday role or if another outfielder will be called up from the minors to replace Dickerson.