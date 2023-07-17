Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he'll be taking a seat Monday with southpaw Drew Smyly on the bump for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Dickerson will likely start the remaining two games of the series with the Cubs, who will bring right-handers Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks to the hill Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Dickerson's platoon mate, Stone Garrett, will replace him in left field Monday.