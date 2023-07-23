Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Giants are bringing a lefty (Scott Alexander) to the hill as their opening pitcher, so the lefty-hitting Dickerson will get a breather in the series finale. Platoon mate Stone Garrett will replace Dickerson in left field and bat fifth.
