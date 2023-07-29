Dickerson isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
After having a six-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, Dickerson will get a day to rest Saturday. Stone Garrett will draw the start in left field and bat seventh while Dickerson sits.
More News
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Out against lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Idle versus southpaw•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Back in starting lineup•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Exits game early•