Dickerson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
As usual, the lefty-hitting Dickerson will duck out of the starting nine while the Nationals oppose a left-handed pitcher (Wade Miley). Stone Garrett will replace Dickerson in left field and will bat cleanup.
