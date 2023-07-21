Dickerson is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants.
Lefty Alex Wood is starting for San Francisco, so Dickerson will defer to short-side platoon mate Stone Garrett in left field. Dickerson has made just one start against a lefty all season.
