Marlins' Dan Straily: Set for bullpen session Tuesday
Straily (forearm) is expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander hasn't pitched off a mound since March 19, but he's been making steady progress. Given the time he missed during spring training, Straily could need a lengthier rehab assignment than was originally anticipated, but he still seems on track to join the Marlins' rotation before the end of the month.
