The Marlins selected Smeltzer from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami designated Smeltzer for assignment Friday and outrighted him to Triple-A on Tuesday, but he'll be back with the big club after the Marlins placed first baseman Garrett Cooper (ear) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The lefty has a brutal 6.75 ERA in 12 innings this season, but he has held opponents scoreless over his last pair of appearances.

More News