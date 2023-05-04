Smeltzer was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It is the second DFA in less than a week for Smeltzer, who's surrendered 14 runs -- 12 earned -- in 15.2 innings this season at the major-league level. He passed through waivers unclaimed last time around.
