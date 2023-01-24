Smeltzer agreed to a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Smeltzer can earn $1 million if he cracks the MLB roster in Miami, per Alvarez-Montes. The 27-year-old left-hander served as a fairly valuable swingman for the Twins in 2022, delivering an overall 3.71 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 19 walks in 70.1 innings -- 12 starts, three relief appearances. He may have a tough time cracking the Marlins' rotation, even with Pablo Lopez gone, but there is a path for Smeltzer to log a sizable workload in a versatile role.