Hernandez (0-3) allowed five runs on five hits in three innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out one and walking two in a losing effort.

Hernandez surrendered three home runs in Friday's outing, and needed 67 pitches (36 strikes) to get through three innings. In Hernandez's previous three starts he had gone five innings while not allowing more than two runs to score. While he's mostly kept his opponents off the board, the right-hander has allowed 25 hits while sporting a mediocre 10:3 K:BB in 20 innings. His next start will be against the Cardinals in St. Louis.