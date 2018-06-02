Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss Friday
Hernandez (0-3) allowed five runs on five hits in three innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out one and walking two in a losing effort.
Hernandez surrendered three home runs in Friday's outing, and needed 67 pitches (36 strikes) to get through three innings. In Hernandez's previous three starts he had gone five innings while not allowing more than two runs to score. While he's mostly kept his opponents off the board, the right-hander has allowed 25 hits while sporting a mediocre 10:3 K:BB in 20 innings. His next start will be against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough-luck loss versus Nationals•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough loss•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes no-decision against Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Will start against Dodgers on Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Activated from DL on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Completes third rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...