Hernandez was removed before the start of the third inning during Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk through two innings and came out to warm up for his third frame, but something was wrong as he called for the training staff and left the field. Hernandez's status for his next turn through the rotation will be up in the air until more is known on the injury.