Hernandez hasn't made a Grapefruit League appearance for the Marlins since March 10 after requiring a dental procedure that resulted in swelling around his face, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander hadn't thrown in a week before playing catch from 90 feet Monday. Given the brevity of his absence, it's expected that Hernandez will transition back to mound work and face hitters later this week before the Marlins clear him to play in exhibition contests. The 22-year-old remains in the mix for a spot in the Marlins' unsettled rotation after impressing in his first four outings of the spring, compiled a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB in 10 frames.