The Marlins outrighted Gonzalez to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday after he cleared waivers.
Gonzalez will stay in the Miami organization after he was cast off the 40-man roster Friday to open up a spot for outfielder Billy Hamilton, whose contract was selected from Jacksonville. Before being designated for assignment, Gonzalez saw action in 16 games for the Marlins and slashed .189/.268/.216 over 41 plate appearances.
