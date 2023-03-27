Gonzalez was reassigned to minor-league camp by the White Sox on Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzalez was signed as a non-roster invite in January. The infielder was given an chance to win a backup infield spot with the White Sox, but Hanser Alberto will almost assuredly win that job with Gonzalez moved to minor-league camp.
