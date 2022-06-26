Gonzalez had his contract selected by the Marlins and is starting at third base Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gonzalez was up in the majors for a few weeks in May and appeared in 12 games, but he struggled at the plate with a .194/.286/.194 slash line. He'll rejoin Miami's 26- and 40-man rosters Sunday, as Willians Astudillo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.