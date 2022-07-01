Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gonzalez had his contract selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday and went 1-for-6 with a double and two strikeouts while appearing in three games before getting DFA'd. The move was made in correspondence with Joey Wendle (hamstring) being activated from the 10-day injured list and Billy Hamilton having his contract selected Friday. He will either report to Jacksonville, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely.