Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday.

Gonzalez, 31, is a career .242/.276/.340 hitter over parts of seven major league seasons. He most recently was with the Marlins for a brief period in 2022, appearing in 16 games. The White Sox have an opening at second base, but it won't be a good sign if Gonzalez winds up playing a lot for them.

More News