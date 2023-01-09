Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday.
Gonzalez, 31, is a career .242/.276/.340 hitter over parts of seven major league seasons. He most recently was with the Marlins for a brief period in 2022, appearing in 16 games. The White Sox have an opening at second base, but it won't be a good sign if Gonzalez winds up playing a lot for them.
More News
-
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Contract selected, starting Sunday•
-
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Posts first steal of year•
-
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Picks up third straight start•