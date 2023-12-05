Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gonzalez spent the entire 2023 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox and slashed .272/.322/.360 with five homers and three steals across 131 games. The 32-year-old will function as organizational infield depth for Cincinnati leading into the 2024 campaign.