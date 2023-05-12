Perez's contract was selected from Double-A Pensacola on Friday.
Perez will make his major-league debut as the Marlins' starter during Friday's matchup against the Reds. He's been productive at Pensacola to begin the year, posting a 2.32 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 31 innings over six starts. Perez has an impressive four-pitch arsenal with solid command and has the tools to succeed at the big-league level.
