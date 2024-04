The Marlins transferred Perez (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The transaction came just a few hours after president of baseball operations Peter Bendix announced that Perez would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Monday. By transferring the 20-year-old right-hander to the 60-day IL, the Marlins were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for utility player Otto Lopez, whom Miami claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Thursday.