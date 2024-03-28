The Marlins placed Perez (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25.

The 20-year-old has been destined for the injured list since being diagnosed with elbow inflammation last week, and the Marlins officially made the transaction Thursday. Perez resumed throwing over the weekend but will need to time to build up his arm strength, so he should be sidelined well beyond the 15-day minimum.