Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix announced Thursday that Perez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez had been diagnosed with mild inflammation in his right elbow late in spring training and opened the season on the shelf, but he was never shut down from throwing and looked to be tracking toward making his season debut at some point in the next few weeks. However, after experiencing elbow tightness following a bullpen session Tuesday, Perez met with Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended that the right-hander undergo the season-ending procedure. Even if no further damage is detected beyond a torn UCL once surgery is performed Monday, the 20-year-old is still likely facing a 14-to-16-month recovery timetable, meaning that he'll be out for a significant portion of the 2025 season as well. The injury is an unfortunate setback for the budding young ace, who disclosed in spring training that he had no history of elbow issues before the inflammation cropped up. He'll join Sandy Alcantara (elbow) among Marlins starters who are out for the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Miami should soon get some reinforcement to its rotation with both Edward Cabrera (shoulder) and Braxton Garrett (shoulder) having recently pitched in rehab games.