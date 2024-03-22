Perez will begin the season on the 15-day injured list after being diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald report.

This qualifies as good news, as Perez was cleared of any structural damage in his pitching elbow and will not require surgery. He will, however, still be sidelined for several weeks while the inflammation subsides. If there's a silver lining -- beyond the lack of structural damage -- Perez's recurring fingernail issue will have more time to heal. Fantasy managers should prepare to be without the 20-year-old for at least the first month or so, but a clearer timetable figures to be available in the coming weeks.