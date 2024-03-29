Share Video

Link copied!

Perez (elbow) played catch from 105 feet Friday and mixed in some breaking balls, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Heraldreports.

Perez was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday and continues ramping up his throwing program after being shut down for a bit due to elbow inflammation. The right-hander should continue stretching out his throwing distance before resuming mound work.

More News