Perez (elbow) played catch from 105 feet Friday and mixed in some breaking balls, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Heraldreports.
Perez was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday and continues ramping up his throwing program after being shut down for a bit due to elbow inflammation. The right-hander should continue stretching out his throwing distance before resuming mound work.
