Pered (elbow) played catch Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will begin the season on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, but his return to throwing is an encouraging development after he was shut down March 15. Perez didn't have a full build-up earlier in camp due to finger issues, so the Marlins are likely to be fairly cautious as he ramps up his throwing program.