Soriano did not factor into the decision Saturday in the Marlins' 9-8 loss to the Rangers, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over three-plus innings. He struck out four.

Making his first career start in the majors, Soriano blanked Texas for three innings before Robbie Grossman crushed a three-run homer to right field in the fourth to chase the rookie right-hander from the game. Soriano was likely due to get lifted even if he had escaped that jam however, as his 59 pitches on the afternoon (36 strikes) were just two short of his season high. Ryan Weathers wound up working 95 pitches in relief, and it's not clear which of the two will fill the fifth starter spot for the Marlins next time around, or if they will work as a tandem. Soriano has the better numbers on the season with a 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB through 30.1 innings.