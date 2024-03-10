Soriano struck out four over 1.2 perfect inning of relief during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Entering the game in the fourth inning, the 24-year-old right-hander struck out four of the five batters he faced, with only CJ Abrams managing to get the ball into play on a routine groundout to second base. Soriano gave the Marlins solid innings in his big-league debut last season but didn't see much high-leverage work, recording only one save and zero holds over 26 appearances (52 innings). That usage figures to change in 2024, especially with JT Chargois (neck) not yet 100 percent heathy and Huascar Brazoban still absent from camp due to visa issues.