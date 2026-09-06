Soriano allowed a hit and struck out one without being charged for a run over one-third of an inning to earn the save in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

Ryne Stanek wasn't able to keep things under control in a non-save situation, prompting Soriano to come in for damage control. While a Jake McCarthy single plated two inherited runners, Soriano was able to strike out Troy Johnston to preserve the lead. Soriano is up to three saves this year while adding 21 holds and seven blown saves as part of the Cardinals' setup crew. He's maintained a 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 62:30 K:BB across 61.1 innings, though he's been charged with 11 runs over his last 13.1 frames.