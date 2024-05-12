The Marlins optioned Soriano to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
Soriano was recalled by Miami on Tuesday to add some bullpen depth. He appeared in two games following his call-up, giving up four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.2 frames.
