Soriano (0-1) recorded his second hold of the season but was stuck with the loss Monday against the Giants, getting charged with three runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander entered the game in the top of the seventh to protect a 3-1 lead, but after giving up a run and leaving two runners on base after he got the hook, Soriano watched Andrew Nardi allow both inherited runners to score. Soriano has had a rough start to the season, but the same could be said about most of the Marlins' bullpen. Through seven innings over eight appearances, he carries a 10.29 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB.