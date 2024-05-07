Share Video

Link copied!

The Marlins recalled Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Soriano will come up from the minors to provide additional depth to the Marlins' bullpen as Roddery Munoz heads back to Triple-A. Soriano gave up eight earned runs in seven innings during his first big-league stint this year, so he will likely be limited to low-leverage work while in the majors.

More News