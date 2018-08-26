Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Receives breather Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto will head to the bench after starting the last 12 games for the Marlins, but continues to struggle with a .173/.284/.280 slash line in August. Bryan Holaday will start at catcher and bat seventh for the series finale against the Braves.

More News
Our Latest Stories