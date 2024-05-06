Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Realmuto slid into the No. 2 spot in the order with Trea Turner (hamstring) recently being placed on the injured list. He singled in the third and came home on Bryce Harper's three-run homer and would wind up notching two more base hits before his night was over. Sunday was the first three-hit effort of the season for Realmuto and his seventh multi-hit game. For the year, he's now slashing .259/.315/.431 with five homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs and a 9:34 BB:K in 127 plate appearances.