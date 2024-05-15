Realmuto (knee) will start at catcher and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Realmuto will re-enter the starting nine after sitting out each of the past three games while managing a sore right knee. Provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his return to action, Realmuto should resume handling one of the heftier workloads in the league among No. 1 catchers, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Phillies gave him a breather later this week or had him serve as a designated hitter for a game.