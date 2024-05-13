Realmuto (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto will be on the bench for a second straight game with what the Phillies are characterizing as right knee soreness. The veteran backstop said he first picked up the injury while legging out a triple in the Phillies' May 4 game against the Giants, and his knee hasn't improved in the week since. Neither Realmuto nor the Phillies are concerned yet about him requiring a stint on the injured list, though that could be a stronger possibility if he's not able to return to the lineup within the next couple of days. Garrett Stubbs will fill in for Realmuto behind the plate Monday.