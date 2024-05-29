Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Realmuto will get a breather for the afternoon game after he started behind the plate each of the previous three days while going 3-for-13 with eight strikeouts. He recorded exactly one hit in each of those contests to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. Unless he's deployed off the bench Wednesday, Realmuto will look to extend the streak to 18 when he likely returns to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Cardinals.