Realmuto isn't in the Phillies' lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
After going 2-for-5 in a loss during Friday's series opener, Realmuto will get a breather against Dakota Hudson and the Rockies. Garrett Stubbs will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth.
