The Phillies placed Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 10, with right knee pain, and he's scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy Wednesday.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Realmuto has been playing through the injury for nearly a month, and the Phillies elected to address the injury now rather than attempting to wait things out. It's unclear exactly how long the 33-year-old will be sidelined, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's unavailable through at least the All-Star break in mid-July. Rafael Marchan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to Garrett Stubbs.