Realmuto (foot) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's contest versus the Rays.
Realmuto was forced to depart Wednesday's game against the Rays after fouling a ball off his left foot, but the injury will not prevent him from starting in the series finale. The 34-year-old catcher was hitless in the first two games of the series but did draw a couple walks.
