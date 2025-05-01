Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

It was the first home run since April 15 for Realmuto, who has now reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games. During this stretch, the veteran backstop has still gone a quiet 14-for-58 (.241) with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored. On the bright side, Realmuto has already doubled his steals output from 99 contests in the 2024 regular season with four stolen bases in just 26 outings this year.