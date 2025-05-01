Realmuto isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Realmuto will get a chance to catch his breath Thursday after going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's contest. While he sits, Rafael Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth.
