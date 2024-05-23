Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Realmuto has generated a hit in 12 consecutive games and has reached via hit multiple times in six of those contests. However, Wednesday's solo homer off Dane Dunning was his first of that stretch and his three RBI were his most since April. Realmuto is batting .377 with three doubles and 11 runs scored during his hit streak.