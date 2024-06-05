Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Brewers.
The Phillies and Brewers are playing a day game Wednesday after Realmuto caught all 10 innings of a 2-1 win Tuesday, so he appears to be getting some rest in the series finale. Garrett Stubbs will start behind the dish for the Phillies on Wednesday as they go for the sweep of Milwaukee.
